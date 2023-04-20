LANDOVER HILLS, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision that occurred Wednesday night in the town of Landover Hills. The deceased rider is 26-year-old Josue Delgado Delgado of Hyattsville.

On April 19, 2023, at approximately 8:45 pm, officers with the Landover Hills Police Department responded to the 6100 block of Annapolis Road for a crash involving a motorcycle.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim, who was riding a motorcycle, struck the back of a car in the eastbound lanes of Annapolis Road. The cause of the collision is under investigation.

The Prince George’s County Police Department investigates all fatal crashes that occur within the town of Landover Hills.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number PP23041900002281.