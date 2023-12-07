ADELPHI, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal pedestrian collision in Adelphi. The deceased pedestrian is 54-year-old Rosa Guzman of Adelphi.

On December 5, 2023, at approximately 6:25 am, officers responded to the area of Riggs Road and Ruatan Street for a collision involving a pedestrian. Officers located an adult female in the roadway suffering from trauma. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced deceased a short time later.

The preliminary investigation revealed the driver of minivan was travelling on Riggs Road when he struck Guzman who was attempting to cross the roadway. The involved driver remained on the scene and was not injured.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 23-0072195.