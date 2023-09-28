Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision In Prince George's County

GREENBELT, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is actively investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian that occurred Tuesday evening in Greenbelt. The deceased pedestrian’s name will be released once his identity is confirmed and his family is notified.

On September 26, 2023, at approximately 7:45 pm, officers responded to the area of Kenilworth Avenue and Greenbelt Road.

The preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a sedan was traveling northbound on Kenilworth Avenue, when for reasons under investigation, struck the pedestrian in the roadway. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on the scene. The striking driver remained on the scene.

The Prince George’s County Police Department investigates fatal crashes that occur in the city of Greenbelt.

As with all fatal collisions, once complete with its investigation, CARU will refer the case to the State’s Attorney’s Office for consideration of any criminal charges.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number PP23092600002198.