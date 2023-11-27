GLEN BURNIE, Md. – On November 23, 2023, at approximately 7:40 p.m., officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to a tragic motor vehicle crash on northbound Ritchie Highway at Kuethe Road.

According to the preliminary investigation, a 2010 Hyundai Tucson was traveling northbound on Ritchie Highway when it collided with a pedestrian who was in the travel lane. The pedestrian, identified as 54-year-old Kevin Lee Crist of Glen Burnie, was not in a crosswalk and was wearing dark clothing at the time of the incident. Sadly, Mr. Crist was pronounced deceased at the scene by Anne Arundel County Fire Department officials.

The driver and owner of the Hyundai Tucson, identified as 77-year-old Wayne Francis Wetzbarger of Baltimore, MD, did not sustain any injuries in the crash.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department’s Traffic Safety Section is currently investigating the crash. Further details will be released as the investigation progresses.

