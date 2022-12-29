BOWIE, Md. – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred yesterday evening in Prince George’s County.

Shortly before 5:50 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to Central Avenue at Enterprise Road in Bowie, Maryland for a report of a pedestrian struck in the road.

According to a preliminary investigation, a Hyundai struck a male pedestrian at the intersection.

The victim, a male who has yet to be positively identified, was transported by ambulance to University of Maryland Capital Regional Medical Center, where he was declared deceased.

The driver of the Hyundai, a female, and a child who was a passenger in the vehicle, were transported by ambulance to Anne Arundel Medical Center for treatment of their injuries.

According to investigators, impaired driving was not a factor in this crash. The road was closed until about 8:50 p.m. following the crash.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team will conduct the investigation into this incident.

The case remains under investigation…