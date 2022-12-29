BOWIE, Md. – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred yesterday evening in Prince George’s County.
Shortly before 5:50 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to Central Avenue at Enterprise Road in Bowie, Maryland for a report of a pedestrian struck in the road.
According to a preliminary investigation, a Hyundai struck a male pedestrian at the intersection.
The victim, a male who has yet to be positively identified, was transported by ambulance to University of Maryland Capital Regional Medical Center, where he was declared deceased.
The driver of the Hyundai, a female, and a child who was a passenger in the vehicle, were transported by ambulance to Anne Arundel Medical Center for treatment of their injuries.
According to investigators, impaired driving was not a factor in this crash. The road was closed until about 8:50 p.m. following the crash.
The Maryland State Police Crash Team will conduct the investigation into this incident.
The case remains under investigation…
My heart goes out to both sides, the young lady will live with this for the rest of her life and the male his family is never going to fully understand.
Tina Marie
Tina
So sad. Prayers for both families. 🙏
Leave a comment