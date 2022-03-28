ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On March 25, 2022, at approximately 1:00 p.m., officers responded to a commercial robbery at the Jewelry Empire kiosk in the Annapolis Mall.

Three unknown male suspects approached the employee and assaulted him with a metal object. The suspect then used the metal object to break open a jewelry display case. The other two suspects grabbed an undetermined amount of jewelry and all three suspects fled on foot. The employee suffered minor injuries from the assault.

Robbery Unit detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-4720 or the Tip line at 410-222-4700.