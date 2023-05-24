Police Investigating Murder Of 28-Year-Old Woman In College Park

COLLEGE PARK, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal shooting in the unincorporated section of College Park. The victim is 28-year-old Tiffany Ward. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

On May 18, 2023, at approximately 8:45 am, Ward was located unresponsive in her apartment in the 6200 block of Westchester Park Drive and pronounced deceased on the scene. Ward was discovered to be suffering from trauma. An autopsy later determined Ward’s injuries were gunshot wounds and the manner of her death was ruled a homicide.

Detectives are working to determine a motive and identify a suspect(s).

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 23-0029404.