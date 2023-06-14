Charles Edward Owens

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department is investigating a non-contact officer-involved shooting overnight in Temple Hills. No one was struck during the incident. Two suspects are in custody. A loaded handgun was recovered. The suspects are 24-year-old Charles Edward Owens of Washington, DC, and a 16-year-old male from Washington, DC. The juvenile is charged as an adult.

On June 12, 2023, at approximately 11:45 pm, a detective assigned to the Carjacking Interdiction Unit was in the area of Oxon Run Drive and Anvil Lane driving a department-issued, unmarked vehicle. He observed a white Kia sedan wanted in connection with two previous carjackings. The Kia was also reported stolen from a neighboring jurisdiction. The white Kia was being followed by a Kia SUV which was also reported stolen. The detective requested additional officers to respond to his location as well as PGPD’s helicopter, Guardian. The detective parked his car behind an unoccupied vehicle on Oxon Run Drive. As he sat in his car awaiting back-up officers, both Kias pulled alongside the driver’s side of the detective’s car. A passenger in the white Kia sedan got out, began walking toward the detective’s car and pointed a handgun at him. Fearing for his safety, the detective fired multiple shots through the windshield toward the gunman. The suspect was not struck. The suspect then ran back to the Kia and both Kias fled the area. A pursuit was authorized which ended in Washington, DC. Multiple passengers ran from both Kias. Officers were able to take Owens into custody. A loaded handgun was recovered from the direct path he ran. The 16-year-old male suspect was also arrested.

Both suspects are in custody in Washington, DC, pending extradition to Prince George’s County. Owens is charged with attempted armed carjacking, first degree assault and related offenses. The 16-year-old suspect is charged as an adult with attempted armed carjacking, first degree assault and related offenses.

As is standard procedure, the Major Crimes Division is investigating the actions of the suspects in this case. The Internal Affairs Division’s Special Investigation Response Team is investigating the actions of the involved officer.

The involved officer is a 16-year veteran of the Prince George’s County Police Department and assigned to the Bureau of Investigation and Forensic Science. He is on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

If anyone has information relevant to the investigation, they can remain anonymous by calling Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 23-0034685.