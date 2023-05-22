Police Investigating Serious Two-Vehicle Collision In Loveville

LOVEVILLE, Md. – On Friday, May 19, 2023, at 9:19 pm, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Patrol deputies were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision involving life-threatening injuries in the area of Point Lookout Road (Route 5) and Frederick Lane in Loveville. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to continue the investigation.

Preliminary investigation determined that a 1998 Toyota Corolla, operated by Robert Edward Lee Jr., age 44 of Brandywine, was traveling northbound on Point Lookout Road, and for unknown reasons crossed the centerline of the road, striking a 2019 Jeep Cherokee, operated by Marcerra Nichole Jordan, age 36 of Leonardtown. Jordan was transported to a local hospital with suspected minor injuries. Lee was transported to Baltimore Shock Trauma for incapacitating injuries.

At this time, it is unknown if speed or impairment are a factor in the collision. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any events leading up to the collision, and has not already provided a statement, is asked to call Cpl. Rachael Roszell at 301-475-4200, ext. 78108 or email rachael.roszell@stmaryscountymd.gov.