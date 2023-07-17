ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On July 13, 2023 officers were approached by subjects wishing to report a rape that occurred approximately two weeks earlier in the 100 block of Compromise Street.

Officers spoke to the 15 year old female victim, who reported that she was outside in the area in the evening hours approximately two weeks ago when she was approached by an unknown male suspect.

The male suspect grabbed her from behind and forcefully walked her across the street, near Newman Street. The suspect then sexually assaulted the victim and then left the area. There is no physical description of the suspect.

Detectives are actively investigating this sexual assault and urge anyone with information about this crime to contact them at 410-260-3439. You can also provide anonymous tips by calling 410-280-CLUE or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.