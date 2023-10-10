LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On Sunday, October 8, 2023, at 9:46 p.m., Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 46000 block of Radford Lane in Lexington Park, MD, for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, Deputies located an adult male suffering from two gunshot wounds; emergency first aid was rendered. The victim was then flown to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center for medical treatment.

DFC. Max Schell, Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division, and technicians from the Crime Lab responded. The Criminal Investigations Division has undertaken further investigation of the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Warren Forinash at Warren.Forinash@stmaryscountymd.gov or call 301-475-4200, ext. 8072.

Citizens can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or send a text to Crime Solvers at 274637. Type “Tip239” in the message block and select SEND. After receiving a response, continue the conversation. Note: Tip239 is case-sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown. With Crime Solvers, tipsters may remain anonymous.

Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.