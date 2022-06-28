LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On Friday, June 24, 2022, at approximately 11:03 pm, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of 21400 Exquisite Court in Lexington Park for the report of a shooting.

Once on scene, deputies located a 43-year-old male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound to the upper body.

The victim was flown to a local trauma center for treatment. Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Austin Schultz at 301-475-4200, ext. 71953, or by email at austin.schultz@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

Continue to follow for updates.

