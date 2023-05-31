Police Investigating Stabbing Of 19-Year-Old At Waldorf Park And Ride

WALDORF, Md. – On May 30, 2023 at approximately 5:51 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a reported stabbing at the Waldorf Park and Ride located at 1125 Smallwood Drive.

Crews arrived and found a 19-year-old man suffering from a stab wound in the neck area.

EMS transported the patient by ambulance to UM Capital Region Trauma Center for treatment.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

