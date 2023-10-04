Charles Nash Arrindell

GREAT MILLS, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has located and cited the driver responsible for a recent hit-and-run collision in Great Mills.

The incident took place on October 2, 2023, at approximately 6:15 p.m. Emergency personnel and law enforcement responded to a motor vehicle accident report on Chancellor’s Run Road near Pegg Road.

Upon arrival, crews discovered that one of the vehicles involved had fled the scene. The suspect’s vehicle was described as a grey and black Ford Mustang with significant damage to the front end. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The suspect, identified as 23-year-old Charles Nash Arrindell, has been cited with multiple violations, including:

Fail to yield right of way

Operating uninsured motor vehicle

Fail to remain/return to scene of accident

Operating on permit without proper supervision

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident.

