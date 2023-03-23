Craig Matthew Wilkerson

WALDORF, Md. – On March 22 at 6:41 a.m., a patrol officer initiated a traffic stop in the 3600 block of Leonardtown Road after observing a registration violation.

Upon approaching the driver, the officer detected the strong odor of burnt marijuana. Further investigation revealed the driver was in possession of a Polymer 80 firearm – the gun does not have a serial number – a fully loaded magazine, and suspected marijuana.

The driver, Craig Matthew Wilkerson, 30, of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with transporting a firearm in a vehicle, possession of a firearm without a serial number, and driving a vehicle without current registration, insurance, and suspended registration.

On March 22, a district court commissioner released Wilkerson from the Charles County Detention Center on personal recognizance. Sgt. J. Morales investigated.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) was accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) in 2001 and has since earned the highest rating of Excellence. Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.

Charles County Crime Solvers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous. Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching P3tips. For more information about the P3 program, click on this link: www.p3intel.com.