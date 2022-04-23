WALDORF, Md. — On April 21 at 4:42 p.m., officers responded to a motel in the 11700 block of Business Park Drive in Waldorf for the report of a fraud case connected to a room that was being rented.

After obtaining a search warrant for the room, officers found Jeffrey Jeziorowski, 40, of Waldorf, inside. They also recovered 16 grams of suspected fentanyl, drug paraphernalia, and manufacturing equipment.

Jeziorowski was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance. On April 22, a judge ordered Jeziorowski to be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

“Substances containing fentanyl are dangerous and can be deadly. Our officers and detectives continuously work to identify suspects involved in the distribution of these dangerous narcotics to help prevent families from having to face tragic losses,” said Sheriff Troy Berry.

Tipsters with information about suspects who manufacture or distribute narcotics illegally may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

A cash reward is available for tips leading to the arrest and indictment of suspects. PFC Elliott and Detective Forbes are continuing the investigation.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) was accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) in 2001 and has since earned the highest rating of Excellence. Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.

Charles County Crime Solvers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County.

All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous. Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching P3tips. For more information about the P3 program, click on this link: www.p3intel.com.