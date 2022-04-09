LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — We are receiving reports of a shooting that occurred overnight that sent one person to the hospital.

At approximately 12:03 a.m. on April 9, first responders were called to the 46000 block of West Westbury Boulevard for reports of a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Upon arrival, crews located the victim in the road, with shell casings scattered around the area. The victim, identified as a 21-year-old male, was suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip.

The man would be transported to a nearby trauma center for additional treatment.

The incident is still under investigation.

We will continue to provide additional details as they come available.

