LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – Police activity in the area of Expedition Drive in Lexington Park. Deputies are conducting an investigation reference a reckless endangerment.

Around 11:00 a.m., this morning the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of a shooting in the area of 46655 Expedition Drive.

A building was struck multiple times. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Avoid the area, stay inside if you are in the area.

