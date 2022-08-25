UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run early Wednesday morning. The victim is identified as 58-year-old Muhammad Salim of Washington, DC.

On August 24, 2022, at approximately 4:30 am, officers responded to the 10000 block of Frank Tippet Road in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro for a collision involving a motorcycle. The officers discovered Salim, the motorcycle rider, unresponsive on the side of the roadway.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed an unidentified driver collided with the motorcycle in the eastbound lanes. The involved driver did not stay on scene.

Through investigative means, the involved car was located and now efforts are underway to identify the driver.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.

Please refer to case number 22-0040486.