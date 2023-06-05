Police Searching For Armed Robbery Suspect In Lusby

LUSBY, Md. – This afternoon deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau responded to Ranch Liquors located 246 Town Square Drive in Lusby, for the report of an armed robbery.

Preliminary investigation revealed an adult male, approximately 5’8” tall, wearing a dark colored hoodie, dark colored pants, a blue baseball cap, and dark colored shoes entered the store and displayed a handgun, then fled in an unknown direction. Out of an abundance of caution, the schools were placed in a heightened alert status by school board administration.

The investigation is ongoing. More updates to follow as they become available.