Police Seek Identity Of Burglary Suspect At Keepin It Local

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a burglary investigation.

On Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at 7:06 am, the pictured individual was able to enter the Keepin it Local business in Morganza while the store was closed.

Once inside of the store, the suspect removed a cash box and its contents and then fled the business in a silver colored Mercedes Benz.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Austin Edelen at 301-475-4200, ext. 78057 or email austin.edelen@stmaryscountymd.gov. Case # 3707-23

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.