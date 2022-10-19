Police Seek Identity Of Burglary Suspects At Vape Jungle In Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the persons pictured in a burglary investigation.

On Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at 10:55 pm, the suspects used a chunk of concrete to break the glass and enter the Vape Jungle business in Millison Plaza in Lexington Park.

Once inside, the suspects removed an array of vaping products.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects or this incident is asked to call Deputy Zachary Jerew at 301-475-4200, ext. 78154 or email zachary.jerew@stmaryscountymd.gov. Case # 40872-22

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.