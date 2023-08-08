Police Seek Identity Of Theft Suspect At St. Mary's Gas Station

CLEMENTS, Md. – On Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at approximately 4:10 PM, the subject pictured entered the St. Mary’s Gas Station, located in Clements. After walking around for a moment, he concealed a bottle of alcohol under his shirt and tucked it into his waistband and then left the store without paying.

The suspect appears to be a white male, possibly in his 30s, with what appears to be tattoos on his lower left arm and left leg.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects and or this incident is asked to contact Deputy A. Cucinotta #393 at Anthony.Cucinotta@stmaryscountymd.gov or call 301-475-4200 ext. 8174. Case #41290-23

You can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or send a text to Crime Solvers at 274637.

Type “Tip239” in the message block and select SEND. After you get a response, continue your conversation.

Note: Tip239 is case sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown.

With Crime Solvers you never have to give your name. If your information leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.