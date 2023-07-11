CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the subject pictured, regarding a theft investigation.

On Thursday, May 4, 2023, between the hours of 5:30 PM and 8:30 PM, the subject pictured entered Michael’s store in California. While in the store, the suspect entered the closed employee lounge, pried open a lock and stole the victim’s purse.

The purse was later found in a trash can, but the subject had removed the credit cards and other items prior to throwing it away.

The suspect then used one of the credit cards at the Hollywood Birdies before they could be canceled.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to contact Deputy Reynolds #394 at 301-475-4200, ext 8133 or email Brandon.Reynolds@stmaryscountymd.gov. Case #23706-23

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333 or send a text to 274637. Type “Tip239” in the message block and select send.

Continue the conversation with information on your tip after receiving the response.

NOTE: Tip239 is case sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown, or the system will not initiate the conversation.

Through the Crime Solvers Program, tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.