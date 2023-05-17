Police Seek Identity Of Theft Suspects At Leonardtown Dollar General

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the woman pictured in a theft investigation and her male accomplice. On Friday, May 5, 2023, at 6:08 pm, the pictured female and a male acquaintance entered the Dollar General in Leonardtown.

Both of them gathered up multiple items into a shopping cart and then fled the store without paying for any of the items. The suspects were last seen going south on Route 5 in a black Hyundai.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to contact Deputy Helen Deitrich at 301-475-4200, ext. 78066 or email helen.deitrich@stmaryscountymd.gov. Case # 23924-23.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.