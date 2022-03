UPDATE 3:30 p.m.: Thank you for all the tips and information. This case has been closed.

LUSBY, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify the male subject in these photos in reference to a package being removed from a residence in Lusby, MD.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DFC. Wilder at Herschel.Wilder@calvertcountymd.gov. Please refer to case 22-16077.