ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Detectives need help identifying the pictured suspect who allegedly stole a package from a porch of a residence located in the 600 block of Brutons Cove Way in Annapolis.

The suspect was seen entering a dark-colored Ford SUV,

possibly an Edge.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this suspect is asked to contact Officer Harris at 410-222-1960.

