Police Seeking Identity Of Vandalism Suspects At Cheseldine Car Wash

CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the two men pictured in a vandalism investigation.

On Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at 7:43 pm, the two suspects arrived at Cheseldine Car Wash in California in a Honda van.

The two men then damaged several latches on the business’ vacuum cleaners. The blue van has a silver-colored hood.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects or this incident is asked to call Deputy Ryan Campbell at 301-475-4200, ext. 78157 or email ryan.campbell@stmaryscountymd.gov. Case # 60691-22

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.