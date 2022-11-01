LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — Scott Ostrow, a purchasing and subcontracts manager at AMEWAS, prides himself on his extensive education in business management, finance, and leadership, skills. After winning the Republican nod in the Primary Election, Ostrow is hoping to replace long-time Commissioner Todd Morgan in District 4.

This is the first time in nearly eight years the St. Mary’s County District Four Commissioner Seat is being contested, meaning this seat will have a real race this election cycle.

Commissioner Todd Morgan cannot run for this seat again due to term limits.

Scott Ostrow says that the skills he acquired while earning his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration with an emphasis in Finance and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration and Leadership would play a crucial part in his success on the board.

He is an active member of multiple organizations, including the Rotary Club of Leonardtown, The Moose Lodge, and the Elks. He is also a member of the Tri-County Council and serves on the (OPEB) board overseeing the County Employees’ Retirement Benefit Trust.

He also values his religious beliefs, being a member of the Grace and Peace Presbyterian Church in California, Maryland, and assisting with various men’s ministries, as well as serving on the church’s Board of Trustees.

Ostrow revealed several details about his campaign to TheBayNet.com, such as his reason for running.

“I decided to seek election as a county commissioner because I think my knowledge and opinions on public issues can contribute positively to the county government’s policies and programs to protect the public’s health, safety, and welfare”, Ostrow said.

“I will do a good job because I will faithfully adhere to public interests and special interests, and I will hold the county administrator accountable for the activities of the county government.”

Ostrow has accomplished a lot of things in his life, but his greatest accomplishment was being blessed with the love of his life and raising a family, “…and having the opportunity to have been foster parents for several years. My wife and I have been greatly blessed to be able to help so many wonderful children over the years.”

As for the issues he would like to tackle as commissioner, Ostrow wants to go after organized crime in St. Mary’s County by supporting, “funding that concentrates proactive law enforcement…and crime prevention on offenders’ pre-release and community-based corrections programs.”

Ostrow would also support, “incentivizing redevelopment in such areas as Lexington Park, where economic development and job growth is most needed.”

In terms of change, Ostrow would like to institute a county budget that would differentiate between essential and non-essential expenditures. He also wants to review and revise the Lexington Park Master Plan, “to make it best serve the quality of life for the people in this area, and to facilitate the redevelopment of Lexington Park.”

Ostrow is in favor of strengthening the Adequate Public Facilities Ordinance to include level-of-service standards for Health Care, Police, and Solid Waste Disposal developments.

The easy part of the job for Mr. Ostrow would be listening to people’s concerns, but the most difficult part will be getting the county government to respond to the concerns of the people.

All of his goals and beliefs tie into one motto Ostrow lives by, “Service above self.”

“The phrase is not just words for me. When we consistently place the needs of others ahead of our own, I believe we are all very blessed in this life.”

To finish, Ostrow provided people with the big reasons why he feels they should vote for him, and some extra info on where he stands.

“If you support responsible government spending, reasonable taxation, sensible policies and regulations, meaningful public participation, faithful service to public interests, open meetings and access to public information, and respect for ALL people and their rights, then you should vote for me… I believe in the maxim that government is best which governs least, unlike my opponent who wants to expand government services, and increase taxes and spending.”

