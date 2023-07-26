Photo credit – Potbelly Sandwich Works via Facebook

CALIFORNIA, Md. – On Wednesday, July 19th, the Potbelly Sandwich Corporation founder Bryant Kiel secured a multi-unit deal to open 27 new locations in seven different Maryland counties.

The development agreement allows for the creation of 15 new shops and 12 refranchised restaurant locations in Washington, Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George, Charles, Calvert, and St. Mary’s over the course of eight years.

Potbelly CEO and president, Bob Wright, praised Kiel’s leadership skills, stating that, “he has a keen understanding of the Potbelly vision and deep appreciation for the brand and what sets us apart.”

“Along with refranchising several of our existing shops, this agreement will extend Potbelly’s presence in central and southern regions of the state over the next decade, giving residents and visitors more access to our delicious food.”

The first Potbelly was opened in Chicago, Illinois in 1996 after Keil purchased a small neighborhood antique shop. Since then, the franchise has grown to include over 400 different locations.

