Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival Announces Nationally Recognized Jazz Artists For Three Day 2023 Event Weekend

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival, one of the Mid-Atlantic’s signature jazz events, held along the shores of the beautiful Potomac River and in the charming Town of Leonardtown in St. Mary’s County, Maryland, will feature fantastic jazz artists during the three-day jazz weekend from July 7 – 9, 2023.

This popular, annual festival, which has become known in the past two decades for showcasing local culinary delicacies of Maryland’s Mother County in addition to renowned, national jazz talent, will feature three days of jazz fun. In 2019, the 20th anniversary festival was recognized by the Maryland office of Tourism with the “Maximizing Opportunities Award” – the only event in Maryland to receive such distinction.

On Friday, July 7, 2023, the festivities kick-off with a welcome reception at the Inn at Leonardtown, with music and light fare at 2 p.m. Businesses throughout the Town of Leonardtown will be participating and there will be lots of other jazz fun during the day, the highlight being a free concert at 5 p.m. featuring the internationally renowned Eric Byrd Trio.

On Saturday, July 8, 2023, the main event will be held on the grounds of St. Clement’s Island Museum along the scenic Potomac River in Colton’s Point, 20 short minutes from Leonardtown. This year will feature four amazing acts. Opening the day at noon will be popular GrooveSpan. Then, the music continues at 2:30 p.m. with local favorite Latrice Carr, followed by the always-fantastic Brian Simpson at 5 p.m. Finally, our day ends with nationally acclaimed jazz artist Kim Waters at 7 p.m. Several food vendors, offering a wide variety of seafood and other Southern Maryland fare will be available throughout the day as well as other jazzy vendors – a new addition. Free water taxi rides around picturesque St. Clement’s Island, the first landing of English settlers in Maryland in 1634, will be offered to all eventgoers, as well as free museum admission. Special memorabilia commemorating the festival, including the ever-popular music poster with this year’s design, will be on sale. The party continues back in Leonardtown with an after party at Brudergarten at 10 p.m.

Then, on Sunday, July 9, 2023, businesses in the Town of Leonardtown will once again host of various jazz-themed activities, including jazz brunches at several in-town restaurants, jazz events at Port of Leonardtown Winery, and much more. Exclusive jazz cruises on Breton Bay will also be offered on Friday and Sunday.

Visitors from out of town are encouraged to stay the entire weekend to enjoy all the festivities by purchasing special discount festival hotel packages, which will include such amenities as hotel room stays, festival tickets, and more.

Tickets, both VIP and discount packages, are now available on the festival’s website, PotomacJazzandSeafoodFestival.com, and information is also available on the event’s Facebook page. The public is encouraged to check these resources regularly for event updates.

Proceeds from this event go towards funding the non-profit Friends of St. Clement’s Island & Piney Point Museums, whose mission is to support the museums and historic sites under the care of the St. Mary’s County Museum Division. The event’s major partners include the Friends of St. Clement’s Island & Piney Point Museums, St. Mary’s County Museum Division, the St. Mary’s County Arts Council, and many Leonardtown businesses. For more information about the festival or to purchase tickets, please visit PotomacJazzandSeafoodFestival.com.