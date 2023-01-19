WALDORF, Md. – Until last week, her Lottery wins were fun and interesting, but not very big. That changed when the Waldorf woman bought a Power 5s scratch-off that held a $50,000 top prize.

Her next goal is to hit one of the jackpot games – Mega Millions or Powerball – for a big score, the Charles County winner told Lottery officials.

Her dreams may be big, but her plans for her recent $50,000 prize are practical. She’ll pay down her mortgage a bit, donate to her faith community and organize a party for her friends.

The lucky lady found her winning $5 scratch-off at Waldorf BP, located at 2304 Crain Highway in Waldorf.

The Charles County business will receive a $500 bonus from the Lottery for selling a $50,000 top-prize winning scratch-off. The bonus is equal to 1% of the prize.

The Power 5s game started in 2021 and is in the process of closing out with one top prize remaining. The last day to claim any prize on the game is May 29.