UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – Happy days are here for a Powerball player in Upper Marlboro who won a $50,000-tier prize in the Wednesday, July 27, drawing.

Although no one hit the jackpot, 17,061 winning tickets were sold in Maryland with prizes ranging from $4 to the $50,000 Prince George’s prize.

The Maryland Lottery is waiting for the lucky player to come forward. The ticket was purchased at Tucker’s Liquors & Restaurant located at 9205 Marlboro Pike in Upper Marlboro. The winning numbers were 1, 25, 44, 55 and 57; the Powerball was 26.

Lottery officials encourage all winners to sign the backs of their tickets immediately and put those tickets in a safe location

. Winners have 182 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

Instructions on claiming prizes in person or by mail are available HERE. Players must redeem prizes larger than $25,000 by mail or at Lottery headquarters in the Montgomery Park Business Center, 1800 Washington Blvd., suite 330 in Baltimore.

The Lottery’s Claims Center in Baltimore is open by appointment only (no walk-ins).

Click HERE to schedule an appointment. Winners can also drop off winning ticket along with completed claim forms and copies of their photo ID and proof of Social Security/Tax ID number in the Lottery drop box in the Montgomery Park Business Center lobby.

This year, including this win, the state has so far sold two $2 million second-tier winning tickets, one $1 million second-tier winning ticket, 37 third-tier winning tickets at the $50,000 level and four Double Play third-tier winning tickets, also at the $50,000 level.

The Powerball jackpot has rolled to $170 million for the July 30 drawing, with an estimated cash option of $100.5 million.