UPDATE: The family of Ernie Sigmon posted the following update on social media on June 20, notifying the public that he had been located.

The following message was posted in a Facebook group created called “Bring Ernie Home,” which has since amassed a large following. The message comes from Ernest Sigmon Jr.:

“After 173 days of this unimaginable tragedy, God has brought Ernie home to us. Our hope, faith, and strength has never been so extensively tested.

Each and every day, we feel such a tremendous loss deep in our hearts. Ernie is so much more than a father, son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, friend, boss, mentor; he was the one who supported so many of us to be the best version of our selves.

Just when our hope and patience were waning, God answered our prayers to bring Ernie home. Our entire family is so thankful for your ideas and knowledge which helped us make great strides.

We are thankful for your posts, in general, which helped us find the positives to push forward. Thank you all for your thoughts, prayers, and supporting efforts in bringing Ernie home.

We will never be able to fully show our gratitude to each and every one of you that helped bring Ernie home.

Thank you for the support.”

