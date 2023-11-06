Prince Frederick Volunteer Rescue Squad To Realign Under Calvert County Government

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) announces the realignment of the Prince Frederick Volunteer Rescue Squad (Company 4) to operate under Calvert County Government, effective Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. This decision was made by the Calvert County Circuit Court on Nov. 3, 2023.

Calvert County Government will work with the Fire and Rescue Association to enable the volunteers of Company 4 to regroup, re-establish and rebuild their membership. This change is expected to have minimal impact to residents. More information will be provided as available.

“We want to assure our community that the safety and well-being of our residents remain our top priority,” said BOCC President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance. “We have made arrangements to transfer emergency response responsibilities to our highly skilled team of career EMS staff members, ensuring that the highest level of service continues to be provided. Public Safety Fire-Rescue-EMS staff will support operations.”

Company 4, located at 755 Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick, serves approximately 13,700 residents in Prince Frederick and portions of Plum Point.

Calvert County’s volunteer fire, rescue and EMS companies function as independent organizations within the county’s emergency response system. The volunteer agencies serve as a critical component of the broader public safety network, offering timely and vital services to the community. Although they operate autonomously, with their own internal hierarchy and funding mechanisms, they are closely integrated with county government through formal agreements that delineate the roles, responsibilities and expectations of both the volunteer entities and the county.

For questions, contact Public Safety Director Dave McDowell at 410-535-1600, ext. 2303, or by email at dave.mcdowell@calvertcountymd.gov. For more information about Calvert County Fire/Rescue/EMS, visit www.calvertcountymd.gov/FireRescueEMS.

