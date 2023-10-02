PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. – With eight Councilmembers supporting and three abstaining, the Prince George’s County Council advanced CR-78 out of committee on Tuesday, September 26, and moved it to a final vote before the Council. This proposal would allow virtual attendance and voting in the event of absence due to medical emergencies.

Following a very contentious meeting that ended in a five-five tie on September 12, a large press conference was held where numerous community leaders indicated their support for virtual attendance, and a packed audience testified before the Council about why virtual attendance and maternal health are important issues for the Council. Attendance graphics displayed following that vote showed that attendance was generally lower for those who voted against virtual attendance, particularly for Councilman Mel Franklin (D-At Large)

Councilmembers Tom Dernoga (D, District 1), Eric Olson (D, District 3), Jolene Ivey (D, District 5), Wala Blegay (D, District 6), Krystal Oriadha (D, District 7), Edward Burroughs III (D, District 8), Calvin Hawkins (D, At Large) and Mel Franklin all voted in favor of virtual attendance and participation. Ivey had missed the prior vote on virtual attendance due to illness. Councilman Hawkins gave a public apology for his prior comments during the meeting.

Councilmembers Wanika Fisher (D, District 2), Ingrid Harrison Watson (D, District 4), and Sydney Harrison (D, District 9) abstained from the vote. All three had previously voted against virtual voting.

Councilmember Krystal Oriadha (D, District 7) is eight months pregnant and has already faced medical complications during her pregnancy, which could leave the Council at an impasse on several issues and force her to attend meetings if virtual attendance is not approved. During the pandemic, all Councilmembers participated virtually as did the majority of municipalities in the County.

