WALDORF, Md. – She’s a stay-at-home mom, once a daily player of Lottery games, who now plays infrequently, a Brandywine resident told Lottery officials. In her daily Lottery-playing days, she twice won $10,000 playing Pick 4. The $100,000 scratch-off prize that brought her to Lottery headquarters last week dwarfs those earlier wins and is the first top prize found in the new holiday scratch-off, Blizzard Bucks.

“I honestly had no intention of playing,” said the wife and mother of two. “The cashier there at Waldorf Liquors pointed out this new ticket and the urge hit me.”

Uncovering a $15 prize on the winter-themed instant ticket, the 34-year-old decided to use $10 of her windfall to buy one more $10 Blizzard Bucks scratch-off. “When I saw the $100,000, I couldn’t believe it. I stayed calm, but all I was thinking was ‘Oh, my God.’”

The jubilation our winner kept under wraps inside the store exploded as she exited and ran through the parking lot, waving her lucky instant ticket. “My husband was waiting in the car. He thought I’d gone crazy!”

The Prince George’s County couple say they plan to purchase a new-to-them car with their $100,000 prize and earmark the remaining funds for their children’s education fund.

The Blizzard Bucks game debuted on Oct. 17 with the Lottery’s four other holiday scratch-offs and is part of the Holiday Cash Second-Chance Promotion. Eight $100,000 winners remain available in this new game as well as 27 of the game’s $10,000 second-tier prizes.

Waldorf Liquors at 2276 Crain Highway in Charles County is also a winner. The Waldorf business will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling a $100,000 top-prize winning instant ticket.