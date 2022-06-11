LUSBY, Md. – On Tuesday June 7th, the Calvert County Commissioners approved a resolution to provide an additional $3.2 million worth of funding towards the Chesapeake Hills Golf Course Clubhouse Project.

This project now adds up to a total of almost $6 million, almost two times the amount that the project was originally supposed to cost.

The planned clubhouse is expected to be a one-story tall building with 8000 square feet of space. The amenities that are set to be placed in the building include a pro-shop, bar and grill, staff offices, and a catering kitchen. The construction is being undertaken by W.M. Davis Inc. of Hollywood.

The public hearing that got the funding took place just last month and was enthusiastically endorsed by Commissioner Mike Hart and Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance. The groundbreaking for this new clubhouse took place last year on September 28th at 2:00 PM.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com