PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Marylanders are invited to celebrate the life and legacy of the late Maryland Veterans Affairs Secretary George Owings on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, from 1-4 p.m.

The celebration, open to the public, will be held at the American Legion Stallings-Williams Post 206, at 3330 Chesapeake Beach Road in Chesapeake Beach. Community members are invited to join either in person or watch the live stream at www.youtube.com/calvertcountygov/live to remember Owings’s service to veterans and the community.

Owings, a lifelong resident of Calvert County, served as Secretary for the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs from 2004-2007 and again from 2015-2023. He also represented District 29A and District 27B in the Maryland House of Delegates between 1988 and 2004.

