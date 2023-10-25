Pusser’s Caribbean Grille Closing In Annapolis, Something New Coming Soon

Credit: Atlas Restaurant Group via Facebook

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – A popular water-front restaurant in Annapolis will close its doors in November 2024. The owners of Pusser’s Caribbean Grille say the landlord did not renew the restaurant’s lease.

“While we are very disappointed by the outcome of our lease negotiations, we certainly look forward to celebrating next year, our last year and our 30th Anniversary, with the Annapolis community,” Chris Townsend, co-owner and Director of Food and Beverage for Pusser’s Caribbean Grille, stated in a press release.

The good news though, Atlas Restaurant Group will transform the property into two new restaurant concepts and a space for banquets and events.

The company, which has more than 30 restaurants, shared some renderings on their Facebook page.

The spaces will include a dockside bar and an enclosed rooftop bar that overlooks the water. It is expected to be complete by 2025.

No word yet if Pusser’s will open up a new location.

“Pusser’s will forever be a long-time part of the unique fabric of Annapolis, and going forward we hope to develop other possible locations in the area. But, with upwards of 70 events on the books for 2024, we still have a lot of work to do. We want to make sure our 30th year will be a lot of fun and truly a year to remember,” stated Townsend.

