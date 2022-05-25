ST. LEONARD, Md. — Join PyroJam on May 28 for their First Annual Fireworks Competition. The event will blow away any regular New Year or Fourth of July firework show.

PyroJam is different because when they design shows, they run them in sync with the music. In addition to the show, there will be 20 plus food trucks, live music, and an area just for the kids.

The “Kid Zone” will have moon bounces, inflatable slides, an inflatable axe throwing booth, rock climbing walls, and “large” yard games. The variety of food trucks will happily ensure that there is something to satisfy everyone! The three bands performing are Uncle Jesse, Kevin Mac & the Homies, and headliner The Reagan Years.

Many moving parts go into bringing you a spectacular display of fireworks. Local to SOMD, Innovative Pyrotechnics Concepts (IPC) is a pyrotechnics company that performs over 200 shows a year. IPC has joined teams with Final 3D to host a competition before this event to decide who will have the honor of displaying their show at PyroJam. The winners will be announced on January 31.

Tim Jameson, a member of the Innovative Pyrotechnics Concepts, is excited about the event because there has never been anything like it.

“This is the only true International Fireworks Competition in the U.S. at this time,” Jameson said. “This is also going to be one of the largest firework projects ever taken on in this country by a single company. The fact we will be producing six professional pyro-musical displays in one night is a huge undertaking in itself.”

The festival will open at 3 p.m. for guests to start enjoying the event. Tickets are on sale now for $35 – $55 per person for general admission and $130 -$160 for an all-inclusive VIP ticket.

With free general parking, free entry for children under 5, and a 10% discount for military personnel, there are several reasons for the whole family to come! Plus, proceeds will go towards the Southern Maryland Food Bank.

For more details about the event visit their website https://www.pyrojamusa.com/ and watch their ad at the top.