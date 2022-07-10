Rain Barrel And Compost Workshops To Be Held July 30

LA PLATA, Md. – The Department of Public Works is partnering with the Nanjemoy Creek Environmental Education Center and the University of Maryland Extension to host a rain barrel and compost workshop event.

This event will be held on Saturday, July 30, in the Public Works Facilities Building parking lot (10430 Audie Lane, La Plata). Workshops are 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Register at www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/Outreach. Advanced registration is required. The registration deadline is Wednesday, July 27.

Rain Barrel Workshop

-Take home a rain barrel and learn proper in-home installation techniques, practical uses for rain barrels, and how to reduce the impact of runoff on local waterways.

-Rain Barrels are $30 for residents and $65 for non-residents.

-Become eligible for a stormwater remediation fee credit. Residents within the Town of La Plata and the Town of Indian Head are not eligible to receive the Stormwater Remediation Fee Credit.

-For more information, contact Jackie Takacs at 240-393-6508 or jtakacs@umd.edu or Keith Roumfort at 301-932-3440.

Composting Workshop

-In this hands-on workshop, participants will learn the basics of home composting. Registrants can receive a free plastic GEOBIN® or get instructions on making a wire bin at home. Free GEOBIN® available to Charles County residents only.

-For more information, call Meg Romero at 301-932-3599.

Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.