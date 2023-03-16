Ravens Fan Scores $100,000 On Ravens X5 Scratch-Off

GLEN BURNIE, Md. – Robert “Bob” Dillow Sr. loves watching the Baltimore Ravens play and also loves tackling the Maryland Lottery’s Ravens scratch-offs each year.

The lucky Glen Burnie man was happy to find a Ravens X5 scratch-off waiting for him this late in the winter at a nearby retailer and even happier to score a touchdown-worthy $100,000 top prize.

The father of four and grandfather of eight plays a variety of Lottery games, from Pick 4 to scratch-offs. He recently stopped at Xpress Mart in Glen Burnie to buy some games and saw Ravens X5, one of his scratch-off favorites.

He took the $5 ticket to the store’s ticket checker to scan the prize check code and was shocked. “I couldn’t believe it,” Bob said. “I had to scan the card three times. I thought the machine was broken.”

The winner asked the store clerk for help, and the employee not only verified his prize but quietly suggested he take the scratch-off home, sign it and keep it safe. Bob did just that.

He showed the ticket to his wife Loretta and then put it in his safe until he could claim the prize at Lottery headquarters in Baltimore. His previous big wins over the years were amounts ranging from $2,500 to $7,500, Bob said. The couple will pay bills with the $100,000 prize and put the rest into a retirement fund.

Bob is still working, building conveyors at a Maryland manufacturing company. “I’m coming up on 70,” he said. “The money will help me get ready to retire.”

His lucky retailer can celebrate, too. Xpress Mart located at 7760 Baltimore-Annapolis Boulevard in Glen Burnie will receive a $1,000 top prize from the Lottery for selling the lucky instant ticket. The Ravens X5 game went on sale in August 2022 and two of its $100,000 top prizes remain unclaimed along with four $10,000 second-tier prizes.