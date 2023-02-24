Photo credit – Prince George’s County Police Department

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – “How-to” videos on the internet have proven useful to countless people in America looking for instructions to figure out how to carry out any number of tasks. However, what happens when this type of internet content shows people how to carry out certain crimes, such as stealing a car?

That is exactly what these so-called “Kia Boys” videos are doing on YouTube and TikTok.

This shocking trend has captured the attention of a number of car dealers and owners. One such dealer named Geoff Pohanka, told WUSA9 that he was shocked by how easy it could be to steal a vehicle.

“We’ve had several [cars] stolen off our lot in Fredericksburg, and to have these outrageous videos that are easily researched, easily seen on social media. Something should be done about it.”

In response to the outrage, Congressional Representative Glenn Ivey of Maryland’s 4th District has contacted the higher ups at both Google and TikTok in an attempt to have these types of videos banned from the platforms.

According to the congressman, YouTube and TikTok have responded to his pleas and have promised to get this content off their sites.

Hyundai has also announced that they will be adding new features to their vehicles in hopes of preventing theft.

