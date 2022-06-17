Richard Gorman Swann, Jr., 47, of Piney Point, MD, passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022 in Washington, DC. Born in Leonardtown, MD on March 16, 1975, he was the son of Ricky and Paulette Swann of Piney Point, MD. In addition to his parents, Ricky and Paulette Swann of Piney Point, MD, he is survived by four sons Christopher Rhodes, Devon Buckler, Nicholas Buckler, and Patrick Buckler all of Piney Point, MD, his partner Mandi Bernazzani of Piney point, MD, and siblings Kenny Swann of Virginia Beach, VA, and Angie (Bobby) of Piney Point, MD.

Rick had a kind, beautiful soul. He would do anything for anyone if it was in his power. He was passionate about what he believed and was not afraid to be different. He was an honest man. Four years ago, he was diagnosed with stage three throat cancer; he fought tooth and nail to survive it for his family. Because he was such a fighter, we were blessed with four more years with him. His family was everything to him. He was happiest sitting at the dinner table surrounded by his parents, the love of his life, his children, and his siblings with good food and good conversation. Rick often reminisced on the good times with his friends. He made such a powerful mark on all of us and to say he will be missed is an understatement.

The family will receive friends on Monday, June 20, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, where a prayer service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel.

Interment will be private.

In Lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Second Dist. Vol. Fire and Rescue Squad Valley Lee, MD.

