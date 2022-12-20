SOLOMONS, Md. – Ricky Cox was sworn in on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, to become the new Sheriff of Calvert County.

According to his campaign website, Cox grew up on a tobacco farm in Huntingtown. In 2000, Cox became a United States Marine and served two tours of duty in Iraq.

In 2004, Cox was honorably discharged from the United States Marines. He later applied and was offered the position of Deputy Sheriff with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

Over the years, Cox has risen through the ranks of CCSO and has received many awards, including Rookie of the Year, two-time State Deputy of the Year, and two Medals for Valor.

“Thank you to my past leadership, who helped support my career. Thank you to the citizens of Calvert County and everyone who voted for me. This is an amazing opportunity for myself and my family,” Cox stated during his speech.

“The last few weeks have been a whirlwind…I’m standing before you here today with love and compassion. I want to thank God, I’ve had a lot of growth through these past couple of years and you’ve helped me manage my personal life including my professional life and mental health. I’ve had so many people standing in my corner, including everyone in this room…After sitting in debriefs and watching the bodycam footage from our deputies of Saturday’s events, I can see we have some really well-trained deputies in this room today and I would go to battle with every single one of you and I promise you that. I would like to assure all of you that you have the support of me, the support of this command staff, and most importantly you have the support of each other.”

“I’m looking forward to sharing this journey with each and every one of you.”

The agency’s deputies also renewed their oaths of office during the ceremony, due to a new Sheriff taking office.

