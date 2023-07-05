Ridge Volunteer Rescue Squad Sadly Announces The Passing Of Life Member Frances Ann Cullison

Frances Ann Cullison

RIDGE, Md. – The officers and members of the Ridge Volunteer Rescue Squad regretfully announce the passing of Life Member Frances Ann Cullison. Frances Ann joined the Ridge Volunteer Rescue Squad in 1964 and held the positions of Chief, Assistant Chief, President, Vice President, and Board of Director.

She was bestowed Life Membership in 1979 and became a member of the Southern Maryland Volunteer Firemen’s Association Hall of Fame in 2003. Frances Ann was the first female Chief presiding in St. Mary’s County. She was a friend to many and will be sorely missed.

Viewing will be held at the Brinsfield Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 5th, from 5-8 with EMS Prayers at 7pm. The funeral will be held at St. Michael’s Church in Ridge, MD on Thursday, July 6th, at 11am.