Rita Gatton Receives Maryland State Police 2022 Civilian Of The Year Award

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Please join the Prince Frederick Barrack on congratulating Ms. Gatton on winning this huge award! Read about why Ms. Gatton was so deserving below!

During 2022, Ms. Rita A. Gatton performed her duties as an Administrative Specialist II in an exemplary manner. Ms. Rita Gatton has been continuously employed by the Maryland Department of State Police since July 28, 1975, for a cumulative total of 47.5 years. Although this award is based on Ms. Gatton’s collective contributions during 2022, it is also a reflection of her nearly half-century of devotion to the Department.

Ms. Gatton routinely goes out of her way to ensure that important correspondence and required paperwork for all barrack personnel is processed, filed, and mailed, and that her Decentralized Line Inspections are completed on time. She is extremely responsive to the needs of all barrack personnel and can always be counted on to get her normal job duties completed along with anything else that is requested – without regard to the time of day it is requested and, more importantly, without the need for prompting or reminding.

Ms. Gatton also goes out of her way to ensure that the barrack’s appearance is maintained.

Specifically, she has planted flowers, reorganized the Duty Officer and Emergency Dispatcher’s work areas, and she was instrumental in identifying the need to refurbish the barrack’s bunk room.

Ms. Gatton’s competence and willingness to assist others is well known within the Department. She frequently assists other barracks, even outside of the Southern Troop. Ms. Gatton’s contributions cross barrack and regional boundaries and truly define the phrase “for the good of the Department.” Ms. Gatton’s passion for, and dedication to, the Department is unmatched and her collective contributions are so unique as to be inimitable.

The Maryland State Police 2022 Civilian of the Year award is presented to the one civilian within the entire Department whose performance has exceeded all others. Therefore, it is with great pride and appreciation that Ms. Rita Gatton, Administrative Specialist II, is hereby presented the Maryland State Police 2022 Civilian of the Year award on March 22, 2023.