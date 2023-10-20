MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On October 20, 2023, at approximately 11:57 a.m., emergency personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian on Mechanicsville Road near Carpenter Drive.

Upon arrival, responders discovered a road flagger in the roadway who had sustained injuries. The 35-year-old female patient was evaluated on the scene by EMS and it was determined that MEDEVAC transport was necessary.

A landing zone was established at Mechanicsville Moose Lodge for the arrival of Maryland State Police Aviation Command, Trooper 7. The patient was subsequently airlifted to UM Capitol Region Trauma Center for further medical treatment.

The driver of the vehicle involved received citations and did not sustain any injuries.

Police are currently conducting an investigation into the incident.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

