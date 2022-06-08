Robert Raymond “Bobby” Russell, 73 of Hollywood, MD passed away on May 25, 2022 at Hospice House of St. Mary’s in Callaway, MD with his loving family at his side.

He was born on September 9, 1948 in Leonardtown, MD to the late William Francis Russell and Mary Gertrude Tippett Russell.

Bobby was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County and attended Great Mills High School. On (date) he enlisted in the U.S. Army and proudly served his country until his honorable discharge on (date). He was employed for over 33 dedicated years as a plumber at the Architect of the Capital in Washington, D.C. On May 16, 1970 he married his beloved wife Patricia “Darlene” Russell at St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church in Hollywood, MD. Together they celebrated over 52 wonderful years of marriage.

His hobbies included fishing, crabbing and hunting. He loved to dance and was often found at the local firehouse dances and Pennies. He and his wife enjoyed camping and travelling. They travelled across the U.S. and have taken many cruises. He was a member of Patuxent Moose Lodge 2393 and St. John’s Catholic Church.

In addition to his beloved wife, Darlene, is also survived by his son, William Joseph Russell (Andrea) of Hollywood, MD; his sister, Ann Tameris (Richard) of Fort Washington, MD; six grandchildren, two great grandchildren; and many extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his daughter, Kristen Renee Russell and siblings: Brenda Decker, Donna Langley, and Jay Russell.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 2, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Reverend Raymond Schmidt at 11:00 a.m., at St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church, 43927 St. Johns Road, Hollywood, MD 20636. Interment will be private.

Serving as pallbearers will be: CP Miedzinski, Tim Tameris, Patrick Goldsborough, James Anderson, Carter Hamlet, and Freddie Bowles.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 79, Hollywood, MD 20636 and Hospice House of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20636.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.